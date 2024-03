On Monday, oil prices continued the losses they suffered last week due to concerns about the slowdown in demand in China.

By 01:29 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $81.60 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 50 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $77.51.

Both crude oils fell last week, with Brent falling 1.8 percent and West Texas Intermediate crude falling 2.5 percent.