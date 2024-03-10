About the south of France, Monaco and that “Maxim's“ In Paris, Wolfgang Puck came to California from Carinthia almost 50 years ago. Dishes such as steamed oysters, sorrel soup and chicken in sherry vinegar “Ma Maison“, his first restaurant in Los Angeles, became the dining room of stars such as Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty and Lauren Hutton. They followed “Spago“ on the Sunset Strip, “Chinois on Main“ in Santa Monica and “CUT“a steakhouse in the Hotel Beverly Wilshire.

Today, the 74-year-old runs more than 100 restaurants between Los Angeles and Singapore. For the cooking show “Wolfgang Puck“ as well as appearances on shows like “Good Morning America“ and “Entertainment Tonight“ He received one of the pink stars on the Walk of Fame seven years ago.

Maybe even more famous than for “California Cuisine“ and as a television personality, Puck is an Oscar chef. Every year after the awards ceremony, he serves at the Governors Ball at the Dolby Theater for more than 1,500 Oscar winners, nominees and prominent members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS). It's that time again for Puck at the 96th Oscars on Sunday – for the 30th time.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Double espresso, orange juice, berries.

Where do you buy your clothes?

At Ozwald Boateng on Savile Row in London.

What is the oldest piece of clothing in your closet?

The suit I wore to my wedding.

When was the last time you wrote a letter by hand?

At Valentine's Day.

Which book has had the most impact on you in your life?

I love biographies, especially those of historical figures. But I also have a soft spot for books through which I can learn and develop, “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth, for example.

How do you keep yourself informed about world events?

I surround myself with young people.

What is your best small talk topic?

Sports.

What was the last movie that made you cry?

I didn’t cry, but I thought “Oppenheimer” was great. “Barbie” might have made me cry!

Are you superstitious?

No.

What can you laugh about?

I am a very positive person and can laugh at any good joke.

Your favorite first name?

Wolfgang!!!

Are you taking a lunch break?

Very, very rare.

Which country would you like to live in?

I love Los Angeles! We have the best weather ever here. From the ocean to the mountains, Southern California has every bit of nature you can imagine. There is also theatre, music, architecture and of course wonderful restaurants.



An example of extravagance: dishes that Puck and his team prepared for the Oscars gala dinner

:



Image: Patrick Strattner



What's never missing from your fridge?

Champagne.

Do you feel freer with or without a car?

The question does not arise in Los Angeles. It is a city where you cannot live without a car.

What is your greatest talent?

I think my greatest gift is to keep improving and not get hung up on one idea or one way of doing things.

What do you do even though it's unreasonable?

If I know something is unreasonable, I don't do it.

Which historical person would you like to meet?

Napoleon.

Do you wear jewelry? And a clock?

I only wear a Panerai watch, no jewelry.

Do you have a favorite scent?

White truffles.

What was your best holiday experience?

For me, the best holidays are those that bring the family together around the table: with great food, great wine and great conversations.

What was the last concert you went to?

At U2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

What are you missing for happiness?

More time.

What are you drinking for dinner?

I love a good red wine, a Burgundy or Bordeaux. Of course, with fish and shellfish I drink Riesling or a Grüner Veltliner FX Pichler from Austria.