The ceremony of Oscar 2024 It is an event full of emotions, surprises and tributes to the best cinema of last year this Sunday, March 10. With nominees ranging from intense dramas to innovative visual proposals, the gala at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles marks a historic moment in the film industry. Big names and new faces come together for a night that celebrates excellence, creativity and the art of the seventh art. Find out which one won the award in the best film category.

Movies nominated for best picture at the 2024 Oscars

The best film category of the Oscars 2024 has included a diverse range of films that have marked the film industry in the last year. These works stand out for their innovation, narrative, direction and, often, for their social and cultural impact. Each of the nominees is detailed below:

'Oppenheimer'

This film directed by Christopher Nolan focuses on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb, offering an intense look at the ethical and moral complexities of such an invention. Cillian Murphyin the lead role, has been highly praised for his performance, being considered the favorite in the best actor category.

'Oppenheimer' dominates the 2024 Oscars and could repeat what was achieved at the Golden Globes, an event in which it was the most awarded. Photo: LR Composition/Jazmin Ceras/Universal Pictures

'Poor Things'

This film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Emma Stone stars in this film, which has been well received and valued for its originality and creativity. Ella este ella has also achieved notable recognition in the category of best supporting actress for Emily Blunt.

Emma Stone on 'Poor Things' poster.

'Barbie'

The film 'Barbie', directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, offers a fresh and subversive look at the iconic character of the Barbie doll. The plot follows Barbie and Ken as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and existential reflection, both in their colorful, perfect world and in the real world.

Margot Robbie was not considered in the best actress category at the 2024 Oscars despite her great work in 'Barbie'. Photo: LR composition/Warner Bros. Pictures

'American Fiction'

It is a film directed by Cord Jefferson, in his directorial debut. The story follows Thelonious 'Monk' Ellison, played by Jeffrey Wrighta university professor and writer who, frustrated by the lack of recognition for his serious and literary work, decides to write a satirical novel full of racial stereotypes under a pseudonym.

He hopes to expose the industry's superficiality and racism; However, to his surprise and disdain, this novel becomes a bestseller. The film explores deep themes such as authenticity, racial identity and cultural exploitation within a satirical framework, maintaining a balance between humor and social criticism.

In addition to Wright, the cast includes Issa Rae as Sintara Golden, Sterling K. Brown as Monk's brother Tracee Ellis Ross, among others.

'The Moon Killers'

This historical drama, directed by Martin Scorsesebased on real events, chronicles the serial murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s. Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro have been particularly noted for their performances, with Gladstone being a strong contender for the best actress category.

'The Moon Killers' is the new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio in 2023. Photo: Diffusion

'Anatomy of a fall'

It is a film directed by Justine Triet and has been recognized for her original screenplay and performance, with Sandra Hüller receiving praise for her role. It is an intriguing piece that has generated much debate and discussion among critics.

'The area of ​​interest'

This film directed by Jonathan Glazer addresses the Holocaust, focusing on the daily life of Rudolf Höss, commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and his family. The film stands out for its focus on the apparent normality that surrounds the family, living in a house with a garden adjacent to the countryside, separated only by a gray wall from the horrors of the Nazi genocide.

'Those who remain'

Movie directed by Alexander Payne and set in the 1970s, it follows Paul Hunham, an unpopular teacher who stays at an elite school during the Christmas holidays along with a troublesome student, Angus Tully, and cook Mary Lamb.

The film has been praised for its script, written by David Hemingson, which strikes a balance between comedy and drama, and for the outstanding performances of Giamatti, Sessa and Randolph.

'Teacher'

'Maestro', directed and starring Bradley Cooper, is a biographical film that chronicles the life of Leonard Bernstein and his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Although the film has been praised for its careful attention to detail and 1970s setting, some critics point out that it does not fully delve into Bernstein's complexity both musically and personally.

Despite this, the musical scenes, especially one in which Bernstein conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 2, have been noted for their intensity and detail. Carey Mulligan and Maya Hawke receive praise for their performances, although there are comments about the lack of depth in their characters.

'Past Lives'

'Past Lives', directed by Celine Song is a film that focuses on migration and lost connections. The performances of Greta Lee, Yoo Teo and John Magaro have been highly rated, each offering a unique perspective on the narrative.

Which film nominated at the 2024 Oscars won the best film award?

