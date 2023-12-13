Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) would be a serious mistake that must be avoided, said this Wednesday (13) the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, on the eve of a summit of the community bloc in Brussels, Belgium. .

“The EU is about to make a terrible mistake that must be avoided,” Orbán said in an interview with the news portal Mandinerclose to the Hungarian government.

Orbán reiterated that Ukraine, Hungary's neighboring country, is not prepared to be integrated, adding that it has not even met the requirements to start negotiations.

According to the Prime Minister, with the proposal to start accession negotiations, the EU is moving away from its own rules.

“Accession is a procedure that has a very well-defined framework”, commented the head of the Hungarian government, who believes that the EU should first offer “a strategic association”.

Community leaders will meet Thursday (14) and Friday (15) in a summit in which they must decide on the start of Ukraine's accession negotiations, which could not happen due to a possible Hungarian veto.

Orbán also spoke this Wednesday in Parliament on the same issue and stressed that, due to Ukraine's economic situation, “all member countries would become net contributors” and added that “currently any negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU are absurd and ridiculous.”

“This is contrary to Hungary's interests”, highlighted the prime minister, who is also considered a great ally of Russia within the EU.

The Hungarian Parliament, where Orbán has a two-thirds majority, began this Wednesday to debate a proposed resolution that asks the government not to support the start of these negotiations and is expected to approve the document at its February session.