Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski canceled her participation in the preliminaries of the World Ski Championships

December 13, 2023
Krista Pärmäkoski will not participate in the World Cup in Trondheim this weekend.

Finland the national ski team experienced a hard setback, because Krista Pärmäkoski won't be skiing at the Trondheim World Cup competition this weekend. At the same time, these are the preliminaries for the World Ski Championships to be held in Trondheim in February 2025.

Pärmäkoski says on Instagram that it has taken a long time to recover from the corona infection received on the first weekend of December, and that because of that the training has been less than normal.

“While skiing on the piste today, I reminded myself that now I'm being completely honest with myself, how do you feel on the skis, are you ready to compete,” Pärmäkoski writes.

The answer was clear.

“So now I'm focusing on swinging a snow shovel at home instead of ski poles and I'm trying to find the lost condition that I still had when I left home for a trip,” Pärmäkoski writes.

The main goal of Pärmäkoski's season is the Tour de Ski. He believes that the condition will have been “excavated from the spirit” by then.

