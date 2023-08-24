Voting this Wednesday (23.Aug) had 439 votes in favor of the measure and 1 against, that of Luiz Lima (PL-RJ), in addition to one abstention

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (June 23, 2023) the MP (Provisional Measure) that readjusted the minimum wage to R$ 1,320. The text was approved by 439 votes, 1 against and one abstention. The vote against was the deputy Luiz Lima (PL-RJ), who said he made a mistake in registering his vote. Abstention belongs to the deputy Alex Santana (Republicans-BA). Now, the text needs to be analyzed by the Senate before August 28, the date on which it expires.

MP 1,172 of 2023 was signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in May. A request to postpone voting on the proposal in one session was filed by Deputy Altineu Cortes (PL-RJ). The request was rejected by 310 votes against and 92 in favor.

The amount of R$ 1,320 is foreseen in this year’s Budget. The readjustment represented an increase of 1.38% in relation to the April salary, which was R$ 1,302. Compared to the last month of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, in December, the change was 8.91%, which was R$ 1,212.

Read how each deputy voted in the minimum wage MP: