Deputy Matveychev called the creation of an analogue of YouTube in Russia a condition for blocking YouTube

The American IT giant Google and its YouTube video service will be blocked in Russia after a domestic analogue appears in the country. Oleg Matveychev, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications, spoke about the condition for blocking companies in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“According to all the rules and concepts, we can block Google. While there is no such solution, here the question is more in an alternative so that we can provide it. We see that now video services are developing very strongly on domestic sites, but the question is whether they will cope with a large amount of information,” he said.

When a normal alternative appears for users, of course, we will (Google – approx. “Tapes.ru”) to block, but this is not a question of the near future. (…) In the long term, it will be necessary with them (companies – approx. “Tapes.ru”) to say goodbye, because this is a real enemy army that works on the territory of our country See also Ukrainian war, continuous increase in the prices of wheat, corn and soybeans Oleg MatveychevDeputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications

The deputy motivated his position by the fact that the company’s activities, according to him, are contrary to Russian law.

“Google is not just violating our law, but violating it maliciously, that is, completely ignoring it. Google is indeed a weapon in the information war. (…) It does not behave at all like a neutral ground. (…) I can hardly imagine that Google will improve, but still this can happen, ”said Matveychev.

The parliamentarian also recommended that Russian users who have archived information on YouTube servers transfer all their data to domestic sites.

In June, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), called YouTube blocking premature until a worthy alternative appears. According to the head of the ministry, the position of the department on this issue has not changed.

“There are still problems with targeting content that violates Russian law. We are growing an alternative, we are working on it,” the minister explained.