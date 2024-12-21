One month after the ceasefire in Lebanon: “I want to continue with my life despite everything that surrounds us”

He November 27, 2024 a ceasefire agreement was implemented to stop the conflict in Lebanon. Following the tense clashes, people across the country, including Palestine refugees, are relieved that life can return to normal. During this period, many faced enormous challenges as they were forced to abandon their camps and routines. The start of the school year in schools UNRWA, the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees, was suspended, and some Agency health clinics, as well as Palestinian Red Crescent hospitals, had to temporarily close due to the dangerous situation.

However, the ceasefire has brought a ray of hope, especially for young students eager to return to their classrooms. Finally, The school year is starting in all UNRWA schools in the country, which represents a boost for all Palestine refugee students who lost the opportunity to return to school in September like the rest of the boys and girls around the world.

Wael Jaber and Mohammad Al-Hajj They are two students palestine refugees who attended the UNRWA schools before the incidents. Wael, a 14-year-old ninth grade student at Al-Manara School, expressed his excitement upon returning: “When I found out that the school was finally going to open, it was with great excitement that I prepared all the books and school materials that I received from UNRWA.” . Like many other children, Wael is eager to return to in-person classes. “I miss participating in class with the teacher.” and my companions. I remember how we used to read texts together and discuss ideas in groups and I really miss it.”

“I went with my mother to a small store in the camp and bought two new outfits to attend classes,” says another student, Mohammad Al-Hajj. For Mohammad, the last few weeks were very difficult. Access to online learning is a challenge for Palestine refugee students, as many do not have the appropriate phones or other electronic devices necessary for this modality. “Learning remotely is never easy or so much fun.” or beneficial like face-to-face classes. “I am glad that now we can finally return to our school.” Mohammad used to enjoy playing with his friends and participating in various school activities when life was normal.

On the other side of the country, specifically in Camp Rashidieh, south of Lebanonlives Bayan and his family. Bayan Abu Nasser, a 22-year-old Palestine refugeeexplains that three days after the conflict escalated, Bayan, his mother and his three brothers woke up in the middle of the night due to the terrifying sound of a bomb exploding near your residence.

“We were asleep and suddenly we woke up terrified at 3:00 am by a very loud sound of an explosion.” Two hours later they packed their essentials and left the camp in search of a safer place. “We stayed at relatives’ house in Saida for about a month, but we couldn’t stay longer because we lived with three other families and the house was really small for everyone.” The family later moved to the Nahr El-Bared camp in northern Lebanon, where they stayed for another month, far from the bombed areas.

“A week after the ceasefire, finally We returned to our residence in Camp Rashidieh. The moment we walked in, we felt like strangers in our own home. “The window panes were broken on the floor and the walls had turned black from smoke, fog and bombs.” Days passed and, fortunately, Bayan’s family managed to overcome the situation and return to their normal lives. “I hope the days gone by never come back. I want to continue with my life despite everything that surrounds us. “I want to continue my studies and go to university to major in science.”

The ceasefire brings a renewed sense of hope and determination to Palestine refugee communities across Lebanon, who have endured enormous hardship. As UNRWA schools reopen, some clinics resume operations and families return to their homes. Wael, Mohammad and Bayan exemplify resilience and a commitment to a better future.

