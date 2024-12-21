They’re a staple item in kitchens around the world, but it turns out you’ve probably been storing your eggs wrong. when you keep them in the refrigerator.

This is what he says Adam Oakley storage expert from the company Door to Store, who has revealed the correct place in the refrigerator to store them.

Most refrigerators are equipped with specific egg compartments in the door. However, Oakley says this position is far from ideal and could actually increase the risk of contamination and breakage.

“The refrigerator door experiences constant temperature fluctuations due to regular opening and closing,” he explained. “This unstable environment creates conditions in which bacteria can thrive and can weaken the egg’s natural protective barrier, accelerating its deterioration,” he adds.

The expert claims that, instead of at the door, the eggs They should be placed in the deepest part and center of the refrigerator. The center of the refrigerator maintains a constant temperature, usually below 2°C.

This is crucial to preserving the freshness of the eggs, according to Oakley. You may be worried that keeping eggs in the middle of the refrigerator will expose them to smells or flavors unwanted from other foods.

However, Oakley says that a special tray or container with a lid should suffice. “This additional step not only helps maintain quality but also keeps the refrigerator more organized“he adds.

Oakley also advises not leaving them out of the refrigerator. “Eggs stored at room temperature They begin to lose quality in a few daysespecially in warmer climates,” he said.

“While eggs stored outside the refrigerator should ideally be consumed within 1 to 3 weeksrefrigerated eggs can last up to 3 to 5 weeks with their freshness intact,” he says.