Mauro Icardi, the golden contract with Wanda Nata: betrayal costs a lot

After the scandal that involved her with China Suarez, Wanda Nara he decided to take some legal measures to protect his marriage with Mauro Icardi. This agreement, defined by the media as a “anti-infidelity”, seems to be the key to maintaining stability in their relationship.

The pact seems to be very severe: if Mauro Icardi were toand cheat on his wifethis would cost him an amount of approximately 100 million dollars. This clause demonstrates Wanda's determination to protect her marriage and her family.

READ ALSO: Wanda Nara-Icardi, the beautiful announcement! After Dancing with the Stars…

A social love

After the stormy period that the two have experienced, the couple lives in the spotlight of social media: both share regularly photos and messages showing their happiness and their love for each other.

READ ALSO: Inter transfer market, does Icardi return to Milan? Mauro rises to the Nerazzurri's level

Subscribe to the newsletter

