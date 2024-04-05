A court in Chisinau declared the black-yellow-white flag of the Russian Empire extremist. The TV channel reported this on April 5 TVR.

“The decision was made by the Chisinau court at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Justice and the Intelligence and Security Service. <...> The extremist nature of the flag with horizontal black-yellow-white lines was discovered,” the message says.

It is clarified that the decision can be appealed to the Court of Appeal of Chisinau within 30 days from the date of its adoption.

Thus, citizens who violate the new law can be fined up to 9 thousand lei (approximately 50 thousand rubles) or community service from 30 to 60 hours. For persons holding responsible positions, the fine can be up to 18 thousand lei (approximately 100 thousand rubles), and for legal entities – up to 30 thousand lei (156.3 thousand rubles).

In addition, on April 19, 2022, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a law that prohibits the display of symbols used by Russian troops. These include the St. George ribbon, as well as the letter symbols Z and V. For wearing, displaying and distributing the St. George ribbon, fines range from 4.5 thousand to 9 thousand lei ($250 to $500).

Thus, in May 2022, the Moldovan police fined about 300 members of the “Immortal Regiment” in Chisinau with St. George ribbons. Among them was former President Igor Dodon. According to Dodon, the ban on the tape not only contradicts the Constitution, but is also anti-democratic, discriminatory and aims to artificially divide society.

Then, in May 2023, the head of the General Inspectorate of Police of Moldova, Viorel Cernautanu, said at a briefing that the demonstration of the St. George ribbon in Moldova is prohibited, and violation of the ban faces fines of up to $1,670 (more than 154 thousand rubles). After this, political scientist Alexey Martynov told Izvestia that many Moldovans would be afraid to wear St. George ribbons because of the “draconian” fines.