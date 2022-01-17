Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Zakat Fund announced that 12,140 families eligible for zakat have benefited, with a total of 197 million dirhams and 709,314 dirhams, from which beneficiaries benefited during 2021 within 18 projects, all of which fall under the legitimate banks of the obligation of zakat.

Abdullah bin Aqeeda Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Fund and Chairman of the Exchange Committee, said that the committee held 287 meetings at the end of 2021 AD throughout the year, of which 174 were visible “remotely”, and 113 meetings by pass, during which it approved the provision of 197 million, 709 thousand and 314 dirhams to those who deserve it from needy families. The number of 12,140 families who meet the conditions for entitlement to zakat.

In detail about the nature of the projects and the amounts disbursed to them, Al-Muhairi explained that the “Mawaddah” project directed at a female citizen, the wife of a non-citizen, is among the highest spent projects during the period, as its expenses amounted to 36 million 889,000 dirhams, from which about 1070 eligible families benefited in monthly amounts, followed by the beneficiaries of the funds Zakat is from the “Double Income” project, where its total expenses amounted to 30 million and 646 thousand dirhams, from which 1,848 eligible families benefited in monthly amounts as well. Including 935 eligible families, and then the “Emergency and Crises” project directed to those affected by Corona, where the total project expenses amounted to 18 million and 591 thousand dirhams, and then the expenses are distributed to the rest of the projects according to the beneficiaries of them.

Al Muhairi stressed that the Zakat Fund supports the beneficiaries of the deserving categories through continuous projects throughout the year. amount of transactions and in the least amount of time possible. He added that the fund, through its positive interaction with the stakeholders during the “pandemic” period since its inception in the year 2020, was able, with the grace of God Almighty, to overcome the obstacles that customers may face – especially those who are entitled to zakat – through its efficient and effective investment in the digital infrastructure, and the provision of documents And the necessary documents from the competent authorities in digital form to facilitate the beneficiaries and to save time and effort, and in implementation of the precautionary measures in completing the requests for assistance in digital form 100%, by harnessing nearly 40 federal and local government partnerships to facilitate communication with the beneficiaries and study their cases, in order to ensure optimal access to Categories of Zakat.

The Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund thanked the benefactors and dealers for choosing the Zakat Fund as the first destination to pay their zakat, stressing that the fund is a federal government institution, and that there are regulations for Zakat disbursement approved and constantly updated, based on the legitimate banks mentioned in the Book of God Almighty, in addition to the existence of a Sharia committee. It is made up of members who are known for their knowledge and efficiency, and they work with credibility and transparency in accordance with Shariah controls, in addition to the presence of internal control represented by the Audit, Oversight and Follow-up Office, and external control represented by the Audit Bureau and the external auditor.