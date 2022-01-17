Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

The activities of the Al Dhafra Festival in its fifteenth session, embody in its content important heritage traditions that consolidate the values ​​of the Emirati identity, and the events will continue under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, until January 22 in a city in the Al Dhafra region, organized by The Cultural Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi.

The Al Laqaya camel auctions for the local, Majahim and Al-Asayel hybrids witnessed strong competitions between camel owners from the UAE and the Arab Gulf states, and a number of Arab countries, who came to celebrate the heritage of the desert people, and to compete in the traditional camel auctions.

Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice-Chairman of the Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs Management Committee, crowned the winners of the Mazina races, in the presence of Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department of the Committee.

The results of the Al Laqaya camel run for sheikhs – localities, resulted in the first place going to Belqis for its owner Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Muhammad Al Nahyan from the Emirates, and in the second place for the Emirati to its owner Sheikh Muhammad Saqr Muhammad Al Qasimi from the Emirates, and in the third place came Salhoda to its owner Sheikh Saif bin Khalifa bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan from the Emirates.

Part of honoring the winners (from the source)

And she won the first place in a race to meet the main Sheraa for the sons of the tribes 1 (symbol) – localities, the antelope owned by its owner Ali Salem Obaid Hayay Al-Mansoori from the Emirates, and in the second place, Sheikha, owned by its owner, striker Radwan Aida Al-Menhali from the Emirates, and in the third place, Emaar got its owner Abdullah Ahmed Khalifa Towar. Al-Kuwari is from Qatar.

As for the two main events, Sharaya for the sons of the tribes 2 (symbol) localities, he won the first place, a message for its owner, Salem Nasser Salem Saqr Al-Mansoori from the Emirates, and in the second place, Hawail, for its owner, Salem Nasser Salem Saqr Al-Mansoori from the Emirates, and in the third place came actions for its owner, Abdullah Ahmed Khalifa Tawar Al Kuwari from Qatar.

In the race to find a land for the sons of tribes 1 – localities, he won the first place, other than its owner Ali Salem Obaid Hayay Al-Mansouri from the Emirates, and in the second place Al-Sila’, owned by Khamis Majid Rashid Shafyan Al-Mansouri from the UAE, and Nouf, whose owner Hamdan Musabeh Amer Huwaireb Al-Mansouri from the Emirates, came in third place. .

The first place in the Laqaya Talad race for the sons of tribes 2 – localities, went to Sogha, owned by Hussain Salem Saeed Ali Al Muharrami from the Emirates, and in the second place was the Kingdom for its owner Salem Muhammad Abdullah Bu Awana Al Mansouri from the Emirates, and in the third place came attractive to its owner Salem Suhail Tahi Al Rashidi from the UAE .

In an open round to find Sharaya tribesmen (partners allowed) – localities, the first place was won by Jameel, whose owner Khalid bin Mohammed bin Saeed bin Ali Al-Rashidi from the Emirates, and the second place was the great one for its owner Ali Salem Obaid Hayay Al Mansouri from the Emirates, and came in third place Wahaj for its owner Salem Hamad Salem Hamad Al Derei from the Emirates.

In the race to meet Al-Asayel hybrids – localities, Chakra won the first place for its owner Musabah Matar Ali Gharir Al Ketbi from the Emirates, and in the second place Al-Jadaa, owned by its owner Salem Hamad Ali Muslim Hamila Al Mazrouei from the Emirates, and in the third place came the pressure of its owner Mubarak Sultan Ahmed Al Menhali from the Emirates.

Mazayat Al Majaheem

The first place went to Al-Hayla, owned by Mohammed Saleh Mujran Al-Amiri from the Emirates, and Khuzama, owned by its owner Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei from the Emirates, and Samakh came to its owner Hader Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei. from the UAE. As for the race to meet Raei Sharaya for the Sons of Tribes 2 (Ramz) – Majaheem, Ghayathi won the first place for its owner Mohammed Saleh Mujran Al-Amiri from the Emirates, and in the second place on the month of its owner present Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei from the Emirates, and in the third place came to its owner Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei from the UAE.

Strong competitions in the sour milk competition

The Laqaya Talad run for the tribesmen 1 Majaheem scored, the first place went to Mazhura, owned by its owner Yafur Qaran Al-Nubian, Mazina Al-Amiri from the Emirates, and in the second place was heavy for its owner, Faraj Hadi Faraj Al-Awir Al-Marri from Saudi Arabia.

In a race to find a land for the sons of the tribes, 2 Majaheem, won the first place and the sole owner of Awad Jaber Abdullah Karmout Al-Menhali from the Emirates, and in the second place the family of its owner Bella Worm Muhammad Atti Al-Amiri from the Emirates, and in the third place Mahyouba came to its owner Salem Ali Ghareeb Al-Amiri from the Emirates.

As for Qaya Sharaya for the sons of the tribes, it is open (partners are allowed) – Majaheem. The first place was won by His Excellency Abdullah bin Dhaidan bin Mahdi Al-Arjani Al-Ajmi from Saudi Arabia, and the second place by Sawaya, owned by its owner Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei from the Emirates, and in the third place came Mitaha, owned by its owner Zayed Rashid Salem Balaiara Al Mansouri from the Emirates.

The nature of the winter weather, which is unique to the UAE in general and the Al Dhafra region in particular, attracts visitors from everywhere. In addition to the beauty of the weather, there are multiple events designed by the Al Dhafra Festival to suit different groups of young and old.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Planning and Projects Department in the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee in Abu Dhabi, said that the department was keen to provide various heritage events and competitions to meet different ages and groups, and worked on diversifying competitions between heritage, cultural and entertainment, as the festival includes the rich heritage Al Dhafra market. With its diversity and multiplicity of events, the camel auction platform, and the Million Street, which offers many services to its visitors and sessions in the open air, in addition to the fields of heritage competitions in which shooting competitions, horses, falcons, greyhounds and others are held.

In turn, Eid Al Hammadi, one of the visitors to the festival, said that the new events attracted great attention, especially the competitions related to the human heritage of the UAE, the folk market activities and educational activities directed to children, noting that the turnout was not limited to the people of Al Dhafra region and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi only, but witnessed The demand from residents of the Emirates and tourists from abroad, which indicates the success of the festival’s activities for good promotion in attracting followers.

Hamda Al-Mansoori, a visitor, stressed that the global winter atmosphere is an appropriate opportunity to visit the festival on a daily basis, where children and adults enjoy the various activities offered by the organizing committee with high professionalism, pointing out that the most beautiful thing in the scene is the presence of all ages, groups and nationalities at the festival.

Maryam Miqdadi, a visitor, said that the beauty of the weather and the various events attracted visitors to the festival of different age groups, as she came with her family to taste popular foods, buy perfumes and smoke, buy from mobile restaurants that are widely available, and give space for children to unload their energies in the Children’s Village and the main theater, which It offers valuable prizes for adults and children.

“Al-Mahaleb Competition” concludes the first category, “Localities”

The Al-Mahaleb competition concluded with the first category competitions, which included four runs for the localities category (Al-Urabi and Al-Khawawir) for Sharaiya and Al-Tilad, for which 40 valuable prizes were allocated. The competition runs until January 21st.

The results of the Al-Khawair Tlad local race resulted in the victory of the “Tami’a” mount for its owner Bakhit Mabkhout Muhammad Amrit Amoush from the Sultanate of Oman, with a total of 53 kilos and 300 grams, and the second place for the spears owned by Ali Muslim Bakhit Shamma Zabanout from the Sultanate of Oman, with a total of 50 kilos circuits. And in third place, Muhammad Muslim Khuwaidam Saeed Samhan Al-Mashali from the Sultanate of Oman, with a total of 46 kilos and 350 grams.

In the Orabi local sharia race, Sheikha won for its owner Ahmed Juma Saeed Hareb Al Amimi from the UAE with a total of 53 kilos and 600 grams, and in second place Salem Suhail Salem Masn from the Sultanate of Oman with a total of 52 kilos and 450 grams, and in third place Salem Saeed Mohammed Khuwaitam Al Rashidi from Emirates, with a total of 47 kilos and 400 grams.

In the Khawawir Shraya local race, Hamra, owned by Ahmed Juma Saeed Hareb Al Amimi from the UAE, won a total of 62 kilos and 150 grams. In second place, Muhammad Mabrouk Saeed Al Shasha’i from the Sultanate of Oman, with a total of 59 kilos and 650 grams, and Ali Mabkhout Obaid Muslim Al Muharrami in third place. Emirates, with a total of 54 kilos and 850 grams.

In the Orabi Talad local race, Ta’ima, owned by its owner Saad Muhammad Saeed Khawar from the Sultanate of Oman, won the first place with a total of 44 kilos and 750 grams, and in the second place Al-Huwerm, owned by slaves Saeed Muslim Za’banot from the Sultanate of Oman, with a total of 43 kilos and 750 grams, and in the third place Saeed Salem Al-Radha Thoar from the Sultanate of Oman with a total of 42 kilos and 550 grams.

greyhound championship

The qualifying race for the Arabian Saluki Heritage Championship at the 15th Al Dhafra Festival witnessed strong competitions in the camel racing field in Zayed City in Al Dhafra region. (Four runs for the male category, and four runs for the female category).

The final race (Challenge Race) will be held at 1:00 p.m. next Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the camel racing field in Zayed City in the Al Dhafra region, with two runs (the male run – the female race), where 10 cash prizes are allocated to the winners of the first five places in the final race. 5 prizes for each category.

Competitions

On its fourth day, the results of the “Ansaf Al Qaoud and Shaleh” competition resulted in “Talib Bin Halil Al Marri” winning the first place with a time of 10.6 seconds, and in second place Faris Harmous Al Mazrouei with a time of 11 seconds, and third place Matar Ateej Al Mansouri with a time of 16.2 seconds, where each of them got «Qaoud», and qualified for the final stage of the competition.

In the sour milk competition (on January 16), Faraj Mubarak Muhammad Al-Mansoori took first place, Ibrahim Muhammad Youssef Al Hammadi came in second, and Salma Mubarak Muhammad Al-Mansoori came in third place, and the centers were distributed up to tenth place.

The first place in the dates auction for the Khalas Saif Maneh Saif Al Shamsi category, Hamdan Muhammad Saeed Al-Ariani in the second place, and Obaid Saeed Nassib Khamis Al Mazrouei in the third place, and the centers were distributed up to the tenth place.