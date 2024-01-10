The former governor of New Jersey stated that he will stop his campaign to obtain the Republican nomination for the next elections. “It is clear that there is no way for me to win,” he admitted. However, he warned that he will do everything possible to “not facilitate” a victory for Donald Trump.

Starting this Wednesday, January 10, the race to be the Republican Party's nominee for the next presidential elections that will take place in November will have one less competitor.

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, announced that he will no longer continue with his aspirations to win the nomination and will withdraw his candidacy.

During a rally with supporters in Windham, New Hampshire, he made the announcement: “It is clear that there is no path for me to win the nomination. “This is why I am suspending my campaign for president of the United States.”

This happens on the eve of the start of the party's primaries, which will begin in Iowa next Monday. Also hours before the fifth Republican debate.

The impact that Chistie's departure could have on the campaign favored – at least in theory – the former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

I promise you this: I will make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be President of the United States again. That's more important than my own personal ambition. pic.twitter.com/f9epxUxRM0 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) January 10, 2024



However, the injection of votes towards Haley and DeSantis would barely serve to narrow the gap with Donald Trump, the top favorite. In polls conducted by FiveThirtyEight, the former president is the favorite with more than 60% of the voting intention measured by the surveys. While DeSantis and Haley barely have 12.5 and 11.5%, respectively.

'I'm going to make sure I don't make it easy for Trump to be president again'

With the departure of the former head of state of New Jersey, Trump's greatest opponent retires. In this regard, in his announcement he warned that he will do everything possible to “not facilitate” the magnate's rise to the White House again.

“I promise you this: I am going to make sure that in no way do I make it easier for Donald Trump to be president of the United States again, and this is more important than my own personal ambition,” he pronounced.

Christie, who was also part of the 2016 primary, stated that Trump “is not fit” to have a new cycle in power.

In turn, he clarified that his candidacy “was never just a voice against the hatred, division and selfishness” that the Republican Party had under Trump's wing, but also aimed to defeat Joe Biden.

Haley quickly reacted favorably after Christie's departure, whom she congratulated for a “very close” campaign.

“Voters have a clear choice in this election: the chaos and drama of the past or a new generation of conservative leadership. I will fight to win every vote, so that together we can build a strong and proud America,” he wrote on the X network.

With EFE