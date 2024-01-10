According to Daniel Noboa, the measure will apply mainly to inmates coming from Colombia, Venezuela and Peru

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, said this Wednesday (10 January 2024) that the government will begin deporting foreign prisoners. The country is currently experiencing a security crisis, caused by the strengthening of criminal factions and drug trafficking. The information is from Reuters.

“We are at war and we cannot give in to these terrorist groups”Noboa told Rádio Canela.

The measure will apply mainly to prisoners coming from Colombia, Venezuela and Peru, who, according to the president, represent 90% of foreign prisoners. The objective is to reduce the prison population and expenses.

On Tuesday (January 9), Colombia's Minister of Justice, Wilson Ruiz Orejuela, told local radio that he was willing to work with Ecuador, but that repatriations must be evaluated individually and with requests from the prisoners themselves.

Earlier, the president of Ecuador stated that the country is at war against terrorist groups. He assured that the government is working to reverse the country's current situation.

Understand the wave of violence in Ecuador

The South American country declared a state of emergency for 60 days after the kidnapping of a TV station by a criminal organization and the taking of hostages by drug gangs.

A crisis in Ecuador's penitentiaries triggered violent conflicts in the country, leaving streets deserted and at least 10 people dead. More than 130 prison guards are held hostage in penitentiaries in Ecuador.

