A man has died and three other people have been injured early this Wednesday in Puente Genil (Córdoba) during a brawl with shooting, according to sources from the Civil Guard.

In the confrontation between two groups, probably familythree people have been injured, two men and a woman, who are being evaluated at the Reina Sofía University Hospital, in Córdoba.

The event occurred around 2:00 a.m. and, initially, calls to emergency services reported the development of a shooting. The Civil Guard deployed a wide device which continues this morning in the municipality, the third by number of inhabitants in the province of Córdoba, after the capital and Lucena, with 29,844 residents on the municipal register.

The Civil Guard is investigating the causes of the event, although the first information points to a brawl between gypsy families. No arrests have yet been made.

The body of the deceased man is located in the Institute of Legal Medina and Forensic Sciences located in the City of Justice of Córdoba, where the autopsy will be performed to determine the causes of death, as indicated by sources from the armed Institute.