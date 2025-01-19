The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, stated this Sunday that “Spain is going from strength to strength” in employment and social and territorial cohesion and has promised a new increase in the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI) this year.

In the Closing of the XV congress of the PSOE of Extremadurain which Miguel Ángel Gallardo has revalidated his position as general secretary, Sánchez has focused his speech on promoting the economy in the face of an opposition that only makes noise, that If it goes off, it remains “in absolute nothingness.”

“When the opposition gets angry it means we are doing something right”said the president and general secretary of the PSOE, who has conveyed his unconditional support and that of the entire party to the re-elected general secretary of Extremadura.

‘Vintage’ home

Regarding the measures proposed by the Popular Party regarding housing, Sánchez has described them as “vintage”, “because they go back to the same thing”, and he has assured that “it gives the impression that they have not learned”, or, if they have, “they are not interested because “they’re on to something else.”

“Their housing policy is to liberalize the land again as they did with the land law, so much blow, so much bubble, so much bursting of that bubble, financial crisis, evictions and then ‘daddy State’ comes back to rescue the banks and pay for the excesses of the financial sector.

That is your housing proposal before the main problem that citizens have. And we say loud and clear that housing is a right for everyone, not the hit of a few as the PP wants,” Sánchez indicated this Sunday in Plasencia.

Sanchez has charged against the PP’s housing policy when he was in power at the national level and has contrasted it with that deployed by the PSOE. Thus, he highlighted that when José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero governed, an average of 115,000 subsidized homes were built in Spain, while under Mariano Rajoy, the figure rose to 5,000 a year and they were sold to vulture funds.

to the queue

As a consequence of this, Spain is currently one of the European Union countries that is at the bottom of the line in officially protected housing, lamented the president, who has assured that His party intends to continue “redistributing wealth” to reduce inequality. “And that is where we have made the difference with respect to the Popular Party governments,” he noted.

Sánchez pointed out that the International Labor Organization (ILO) “said it loud and clear” a few days ago, that Spain is one of the main advanced economies in the world where inequality has been reduced the most, fundamentally as a consequence of the increase in the interprofessional minimum wage: “That is why we are going to raise the SMI again this year”.

“I don’t know where Feijoó is”

“We have to say that social democracy is justice. And that also is profitable”, according to Sánchez, who mentioned the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo: “When I listen to the opposition, by the way, I don’t know very well where Feijóo is, It must be that he doesn’t want to be head of the opposition either.or he doesn’t exercise it because he doesn’t want to. It’s funny because it makes nothing but noise. Noise, noise, noise.”

Sánchez has assured that There are two ways to respond to crisesverbatim, or from the left or from the right, or with employment regulation files during the financial crisis or with ERTE as was done during the pandemic: “The difference between them and us is that we defend a well-rounded economic and social policy. different,” he indicated.

About the “far-right international”the president has indicated that he has been “warning” about his promotion for three years and that he may have representatives who “rig algorithms that spread disinformation, hoaxes, to create disaffection among citizensconfuse them and stop believing in democracy”, but “they do not have the most important thing, which is the power of voting in democracy”, Sánchez concluded.