On the 30th, Jesús Navas permanently hung up his boots in a farewell ceremony in which the world of football and the Sevilla fans were involved. The palace man has been the most important player in the history of the club, which is why it has been decided to enable a special exhibition to remember the figure of the youth squad. Of course, this is a temporary event and anyone who wants to go see it only has until January 6 to do so.

In this way, the special exhibition on Jesús Navas can be visited right now at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. This is a space within the tour, in which The best moments of the palace’s career are reviewed chronologically.both with Sevilla FC and with the Spanish National Team. Visitors will be able, among other details, to see all the real trophies that he won both with the Nervionense team and with the national team in all his stages.

Thus, in this exhibition there are the four Europa Leagues, a Spanish Super Cup, a European Super Cup and two King’s Cups. During these days, two Euro Cups, a Nation League and the World Cup that Navas won with Spain in 2010 in South Africa. A unique opportunity to see all these trophies together.

Another interesting point is the display case of Jesús Navas. In them, among others, you can see the shirt, boots and captain’s armband worn by the legendary figure of Sevilla FC after his last game at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, which was on December 14 against Celta de Vigo.