The Azerbaijan Grand Prix could be a significant turning point for the 2024 season, at least as far as the Drivers’ standings are concerned. Right at the end of the Feature Race in Baku, while waiting for the last two rounds that will be held in the Middle East between the end of November and the beginning of December and which will definitively assign the titles, we witnessed the change of leader of the general standings. Isack Hadjar’s double ‘zero’ provided an incredible assist to Gabriel Bortoleto to take the lead in the standings, fully exploited by the Brazilian from the Invicta team (also leading the Team standings). In this way, Bortoleto is now at the top of the standings with an advantage of 4.5 points on the French Campos, with F2 now enjoying a break of just over two months before landing on the Lusail circuit, where it had never held a race weekend in its history.
F2 Drivers Standings after Azerbaijan 2024
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Invicta
|169.5
|2
|Isaac Hadjar
|Fields
|165
|3
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin
|135
|4
|Paul Aron
|Hi-tech
|133
|5
|Jack Crawford
|DAMS
|116
|6
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Press
|113
|7
|Frank Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|96
|8
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|93
|9
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|85.5
|10
|Richard Verschoor
|trident
|79
|11
|Kush Main
|Invicta
|74
|12
|Joshua Durksen
|AIX Racing
|61
|13
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|From Amersfoort
|61
|14
|Zak O’Sullivan
|ART Grand Prix
|59
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Press
|50
|16
|Josep Maria Martí
|Fields
|43
|17
|Juan Manuel Correa
|DAMS
|31
|18
|Amaury Cordeel
|Hi-tech
|29
|19
|Miyata Return
|Rodin
|29
|20
|Taylor Barnard
|AIX Racing
|18
|21
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|14
|22
|Raphael Villagomez
|From Amersfoort
|13
|23
|Gabriele Mini
|Press
|6
|24
|Luke Browning
|ART Grand Prix
|4
|25
|Christian Mansell
|trident
|2
Team Ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Invicta
|243.5
|2
|Fields
|208
|3
|MP Motorsport
|181.5
|4
|Press
|169
|5
|Rodin
|164
|6
|Hi-tech
|162
|7
|ART Grand Prix
|156
|8
|DAMS
|147
|9
|trident
|95
|10
|AIX Racing
|79
|11
|From Amersfoort
|74
#Drivers #Teams #Standings #Azerbaijan
Leave a Reply