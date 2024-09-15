The Azerbaijan Grand Prix could be a significant turning point for the 2024 season, at least as far as the Drivers’ standings are concerned. Right at the end of the Feature Race in Baku, while waiting for the last two rounds that will be held in the Middle East between the end of November and the beginning of December and which will definitively assign the titles, we witnessed the change of leader of the general standings. Isack Hadjar’s double ‘zero’ provided an incredible assist to Gabriel Bortoleto to take the lead in the standings, fully exploited by the Brazilian from the Invicta team (also leading the Team standings). In this way, Bortoleto is now at the top of the standings with an advantage of 4.5 points on the French Campos, with F2 now enjoying a break of just over two months before landing on the Lusail circuit, where it had never held a race weekend in its history.

F2 Drivers Standings after Azerbaijan 2024

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta 169.5 2 Isaac Hadjar Fields 165 3 Zane Maloney Rodin 135 4 Paul Aron Hi-tech 133 5 Jack Crawford DAMS 116 6 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press 113 7 Frank Colapinto MP Motorsport 96 8 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 93 9 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 85.5 10 Richard Verschoor trident 79 11 Kush Main Invicta 74 12 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing 61 13 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort 61 14 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix 59 15 Oliver Bearman Press 50 16 Josep Maria Martí Fields 43 17 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS 31 18 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech 29 19 Miyata Return Rodin 29 20 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing 18 21 Roman Stanek trident 14 22 Raphael Villagomez From Amersfoort 13 23 Gabriele Mini Press 6 24 Luke Browning ART Grand Prix 4 25 Christian Mansell trident 2

