One dead and one missing after a helicopter crash in the sea in the United Arab Emirates

They are looking for a missing person.
Authorities continue the search.
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have found one person dead and They continue to search for another missing woman after a helicopter crashed Thursday night off the coast of the Emirati town of Um al Qaiwain, the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority reported today.
“A crew member of the ‘Bell 212’ helicopter was found dead while search and rescue operations continue to find the other missing pilot,” the Authority said in a statement.
The crew of the damaged helicopter, which took off from Dubai, were of Egyptian and South African nationality, although the note did not specify which of them died.
The helicopter, with a capacity for 15 people and owned by the airline AeroGulf, crashed around 8:30 p.m. local time on Thursday (16:30 GMT) at sea during a “training flight” that took off from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.
Until now The causes of the accident are unknownwhile the authorities have initiated a series of investigations to find out the causes and are also in the process of recovering the remains of the aircraft.
