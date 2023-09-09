admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/08/2023 – 19:41

SpaceX’s Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, is expected to remain grounded while Elon Musk’s company completes dozens of fixes to prevent a repeat of the explosion that ruined its first orbital test flight, US officials said on Friday ( 8).

The 63 fixes include “redesigns of vehicle hardware to prevent leaks and fires, redesign of the launch pad to increase its robustness,” additional testing of safety systems and more, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, said in a statement. , after completing a months-long review.

SpaceX blew up the unmanned rocket four minutes after liftoff from the company’s base in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20. The ship had several engine failures and its first stage propellant did not separate from the space capsule above.

The rocket disintegrated into a fireball that fell into the Gulf of Mexico, while a cloud of dust floated over a small town several miles away.

Musk immediately congratulated his SpaceX team on an “exciting” test launch and declared it a success because the company would gain valuable information about what went wrong.

The FAA quickly launched an investigation, while conservation groups announced they would sue the regulatory agency for not doing enough to protect the environment.

Although investigations have been completed, the FAA emphasizes that this “does not represent the immediate resumption of Starship launches from Boca Chica.”

A new Starship is currently ready on the launch pad, SpaceX reported on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

In a statement, the company reiterated its position that the first test “was a critical step in advancing the capabilities of the most powerful launch system ever developed” and “provided numerous lessons learned.”

At 120 meters high, Starship produces a thrust force of 74.3 meganewtons, more than twice that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon.

SpaceX envisioned it as a fully reusable, next-generation spacecraft that will, over time, carry crew and cargo to Mars. NASA hired a version of Starship to function as a landing module for the Artemis program, intended to take astronauts back to the Moon in the middle of this decade.