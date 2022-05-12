Whenever I get off at the Gare du Nord station in Paris or travel from it, I get a hidden and stored laughter. Which does not leave me, and I like to enjoy her moments, that is what happened once at that station, and when my legendary friend “Najm Abdul Karim” just passed seventy, and he says: Is there anything more? He did not announce that age explicitly, but the rides began to betray him, and he needed a stick to lean on, and crush his sheep with it. To accept her services to her citizen, to facilitate his travels, and to provide aid to him as a regular taxpayer, to overcome his ordeal, without any insult to his dignity and humanity, even if it was with a look of kindness from others. If he travels from London to Paris by train as usual, he will find this time special treatment There are those who will carry their bags, facilitate their movement at the station, take them up in private elevators, and bring them a wheelchair if they need, and there are those who even raise their umbrella if it is raining, and when they arrive in Paris they will find the same measures available to them at the station. And once.. We agreed to meet at the Gare Du Nord station. He was coming from London, and I preceded him to Paris to go directly before the hospital closed its doors to see his daughter “the Princess” opening her eyes to life, and he rejoiced this time as a father, not as a grandfather, I was waiting for him at the station Because the weather was cold and rainy, and as usual, a star can call you four times, and call a friend who knows you, because he did not find you in the place in his head, and not the agreed-upon place, in other words he is one of the confusing people in life, and because a person the size of a star’s corpse, cannot For the eye to miss him, and if the eye misses him, the ear cannot miss him, because his voice is theatrical, and he cannot be silent for five minutes. Pilgrims’ bags” and a personal picture the size of a mural he admired, which a Filipino artist drew for him in a hurry, without taking into account the human details, and a carton I don’t know exactly what was in it, and what occasion he brought to Paris, and bags that seemed in their first form to be unpicked gifts, so I received him with a sentence: “Welcome, Hajj Najm.” I tried as much as the French could help me to find a car that would carry these items The porters of the Paris station, on the other hand, did not profit from fellow immigrants like themselves who earn a living by transporting passengers illegally, but most of their cars were stolen from Belgium or narrow French cars, used by more than one, and the associations for the care of the disabled, and the association for the elderly, with the cooperation of the association of veterans, tried, which Each of them is keen to see the smile on the face of its members, as it was keen to include a “star” in its ranks years ago, and he refrained, although he crossed the “middle ages of my nation”, until we found a large black car that appears in movies usually during kidnappings and bargaining Or liquidate opponents..and tomorrow we will continue