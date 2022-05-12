Ukraine: more than six million refugees from the war, according to the UN

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ukrainian refugees in Odessa await transfer to Italy.
EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO
Ukrainian refugees in Odessa await transfer to Italy.
More than half of those displaced by the conflict have fled to Poland.
May 12, 2022, 03:17 PM
More than 6 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on Thursday.
As of May 11, 6,029,705 Ukrainians had fled to neighboring states, according to the agency’s website. Poland has taken in more than half (3,272,943). Women and children represent 90% of these refugees.
Men between the ages of 18 and 60, who can be mobilized by the army, are not allowed to leave. The influx towards the borders has slowed considerably in recent weeks.
In March, almost 3.4 million Ukrainians fled the country, many of them with almost nothing. In April, it was 1.5 million. from May 1 to 11, 493,000.
The UN estimated in late April that the total number could reach 8.3 million this year. There are also more than 8 million internally displaced persons, according to the International Office for Migration (IOM).
Before the conflict, Ukraine had 37 million inhabitants in the territories controlled by kyiv, which excludes the Crimean peninsula (annexed by Russia in 2014) and the eastern areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
AFP
May 12, 2022, 03:17 PM
