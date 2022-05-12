Friday, May 13, 2022
Ukraine: more than six million refugees from the war, according to the UN

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World
Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees in Odessa await transfer to Italy.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukrainian refugees in Odessa await transfer to Italy.

More than half of those displaced by the conflict have fled to Poland.

More than 6 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on Thursday.

(Read: War in Ukraine already leaves at least eight million internally displaced persons)

See also  Ministry of Emergency Situations prepared to receive refugees in Veselovo-Voznesenka

As of May 11, 6,029,705 Ukrainians had fled to neighboring states, according to the agency’s website. Poland has taken in more than half (3,272,943). Women and children represent 90% of these refugees.

(You are interested in: Bombing a school in eastern Ukraine leaves 60 civilians dead: Zelenski)

Men between the ages of 18 and 60, who can be mobilized by the army, are not allowed to leave. The influx towards the borders has slowed considerably in recent weeks.

In March, almost 3.4 million Ukrainians fled the country, many of them with almost nothing. In April, it was 1.5 million. from May 1 to 11, 493,000.

The UN estimated in late April that the total number could reach 8.3 million this year. There are also more than 8 million internally displaced persons, according to the International Office for Migration (IOM).

Before the conflict, Ukraine had 37 million inhabitants in the territories controlled by kyiv, which excludes the Crimean peninsula (annexed by Russia in 2014) and the eastern areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

AFP

More world news

– Zelenski: proposes to meet with Putin and says that Ukraine wants peace
– Cuba: the new crimes of its Penal Code aim to stop the opposition
– Video: Russian soldiers shot unarmed civilians in the back

See also  Ômicron sequels: how long do they take to appear?
