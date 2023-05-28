This came after Russia launched, according to Ukrainian officials, a major air attack in two waves during the night on the Ukrainian capital, killing at least one person, as Kiev prepares to celebrate its founding anniversary today, Sunday.

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said that air defense systems shot down at least 20 drones heading towards Kiev, as falling debris killed a 41-year-old man and injured a 35-year-old woman in the city.

Klitschko pointed out that the air defenses in Kiev shot down “more than 20 drones heading for the city,” appealing to the residents of the capital, “stay in shelters. The attack is massive,” according to Reuters.

He added that a fire also broke out at the headquarters of a company in the Holoseevsky district.

The attacks came before dawn on the last Sunday in May, when Kiev celebrates the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago.

The day is usually marked by street fairs, live concerts and special exhibitions in museums.

The Ukrainian capital made plans to celebrate this year, but on a smaller scale than usual.

“Ukraine’s history is a long-term irritant for insecure Russians,” Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Telegram.

Officials said several areas of Kiev, Ukraine’s largest city with a population of nearly 3 million, were attacked overnight, including the historic Pechersky district.

On Friday, the head of the local civil and military administration, Serhiy Popko, counted 13 attacks in Kiev this month.

Over the past few weeks, reports of drone attacks inside Russia have also multiplied, in regions bordering Ukraine.

The Russian regional authorities said that the bombing targeted these areas on Saturday, killing two people.

Moscow holds Kiev and its Western backers responsible for these attacks, including the attack on the Kremlin, but Ukraine denies any involvement.