From: Felina Wellner, Yannick Hanke

Mallorca weather is becoming more stable and stinging jellyfish more common. A marine biologist explains what bathers on the holiday island have to consider.

Mallorca – When summer is just around the corner, life on the popular holiday island of Mallorca, the only true one, becomes more and more colourful. Cult bars recently celebrated their opening and more and more tourists are drawn to the numerous beaches. The initial euphoria can inspire a Mallorca vacation.

However, there is a catch: jellyfish!

Expert warns of jellyfish on Mallorca’s beaches

The sea off the Balearic Islands changes color at times in May: Large flocks of jellyfish then make their tracks. The German-Mallorcan marine biologist Daniel Ottmann explains that the jellyfish species reproduces mainly in spring and that May is therefore the high season.

An expert warns of jellyfish in the sea off Mallorca, which would have their high season. © Thomas Müller/dpa/archive image

“However, it depends on the currents whether they come close to the beach,” Ottmann told the Majorca newspaper. So it’s worth keeping your fingers crossed that the stretch of beach at your travel destination is spared a plague of jellyfish. Or from a mystical “sea creature” that researchers have spied.

High season for stinging jellyfish – how to deal with a sting

Despite all caution when having fun in the bath, a sting cannot always be avoided. Even light touches of the almost transparent nettle threads of fire jellyfish are quickly noticeable. Loud geo.de small amounts of poison penetrate the skin when stung. This can result in burning pain, nausea, vomiting and, in extreme cases, even respiratory and cardiovascular problems. If you are affected, you should behave as follows:

Keep calm and get out of the water Remove nettle threads and avoid careless rubbing with the towel Rinse off tentacles sticking to the skin with sea water or, ideally, with vinegar – you should avoid fresh water and alcohol Shaving foam can also be used for rinsing off. The affected area should be sprayed, it takes time to dry – and then the sticky tentacles can be carefully scraped off with a plastic card or the back of a knife If necessary, it can also help to sprinkle the affected areas with dry beach sand – the moistened sand should be carefully scraped off with a card

Squirrel jellyfish on Mallorca’s beaches: do not treat stings with urine

But it’s not just the fire jellyfish in the sea off Mallorca that you have to watch out for: the sailing jellyfish can be seen at any time of the year. But this is harmless. According to Ottmann, the fried jellyfish are out and about in the fall, which would look dangerous but aren’t. In contrast to some animals in Germany, which are dangerous and unknown at the same time.

The lung jellyfish are rarely seen. But these would not sting either. Anyone who is generally not allergic to the animal need not fear any danger anyway. Not even if it comes to being stung by a jellyfish. Incidentally, the myth that urine would alleviate the pain of the sting persists. According to that However, ADAC gives no indications and no valid studieswhich would prove this. (Felina Wellner/Yannick Hanke)