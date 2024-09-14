During the summer Microsoft has announced major changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription servicewith the addition of a more expensive tier, Ultimate, at 17.99 euros per month, the only one to guarantee access to first and second party games from the day of launch, including the imminent Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, at least on consoles (on PC everything has remained unchanged).

The new price ranges have been activated in these days and users who upgraded from their old subscription to the Standard tier, but not to Ultimate, had a nasty surprise: they can no longer access some titles that they had been able to play up until that point. The new launch policy does not only apply to upcoming games, but also to those already available.