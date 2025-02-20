Caixabank changes to a third of its board of directors and closes the Bankia stage

Deep renewal in Caixabank, with the change of one third of the Board of Directors. After the resignation of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and his replace . The directors relieved, who had defeated the mandate,

The Council, gathered in Valencia, has proposed to appoint Rosa María García Piñeiro, who covers the vacancy of Goirigolzarri, Luis Álvarez Satorre and Bernardo Sánchez Incera as new independent advisors; to Pablo Forero Calderón as external; José María Méndez Álvarez-Cedrón has already as a Sunday counselor at the proposal of the La Caixa Foundation.

Likewise, the Council has proposed the re -election of the current directors Koro Usarara Unsain (Independent Counselor), Fernando Maria Costa Duarte Ulrich (President of BPI, CaixaBank Portuguese subsidiary, as an external) and Teresa Santero Quintillá. The latter, at the proposal of the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, as representative of the Government in CaixaBank through the Banking Restructuring Fund (FROB).

These changes will undergo vote, as well as Muniesa’s rise to President, at the next shareholders, which the Council has convened for April 11 in Valencia. The appointments must also pass the exam under the European Central Bank (ECB) for this type of positions, the call Fit and proper.

In statements to journalists within the framework of a visit to a promotion of industrialized construction housing in Madrid, body justified that “it is important” that Santero remains before the “performance” of the bank in recent years, which “has resulted in Excellent results, which has a return to citizens, ”reports Servimedia.

The two main shareholders of the bank are La Caixa Foundation, through criteria, its investment arm, and the State, through the FROB. Between them they total 49% of the capital: Criteria, with 31%, and the State, which has already reached 18%, from the 16% they received in the merger, due to the successive repurchases of shares. Taking into account the number of actions that they treasure, both have the ability to increase their weight in the Council, above the two representatives that the first and the state has now. However, none has made any movement about it.

The minister ruled out asking for a second advisor to the FROB in order to maintain the number of independents. Corps stressed that “it is important that the number of independents that existed previously” be maintained to meet the BCE recommendations in terms of governance.

With this proposal for appointments and reelections, the Board of Directors of Caixabank maintains the same structure as 15 members, of which 9 -The 60% – will continue to be independent counselors. The Council would also continue to have a representation of women that reaches 40%, the entity stands out in a statement.

The composition of the Board of Directors of Caixabank is completed with the current directors: Tomás Muniesa, president of Caixabank and Sunday counselor; Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of Caixabank and executive advisor; and the independent counselors Eduardo Javier Sanchiz Irazu, María Verónica Fisas Vergés, Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal, Peter Löscher and María Amparo Moraleda Martínez. The entity has left the vice presidency of the entity that Tomás Muniesa, the current president vacant.

The next Shareholders will also sign the loss of executive functions of the president of the entity, as the ECB has repeatedly claimed, which urges the entities to which the presidents of the banks are independent and non -executive. Muniesa only meets the second requirement, since she is Sunday advisor on behalf of La Caixa, a group she entered in 1976. Santander and BBVA, however, both functions continue to maintain both for Ana Patricia Botín and for Carlos Torres.

Among the new members, García is an independent non -executive counselor of Acerinox, Álvarez is president for the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) of the Neoris company and non -executive president in several societies in the field of infrastructure and submarine cables, and Sánchez is an non -executive president of the Board of Directors of COFACE, among other positions. Forero is a non -executive president of CaixaBank Asset Management, while Méndez is CEO of Cecabank and CECA general director.

Record and future ambitious result

Caixabank closed 2024 with a benefit of 5,787 million euros, 20.2% more than in the previous year, which represents a historical record, supported by the evolution of interest rates.

The CEO of Caixabank, Gonzalo Gortázar said, was in a meeting with the members of the Shareholders’ Advisory Committee, that the objectives of the Entity Strategic Plan 2025-2027 are “ambitious”, with the focus on “accelerating the growth and increase the rhythm of transformation “and with the will to” maintain our essence, our social DNA, which includes the environmental aspect. ”

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri resign as president of Caixabank and is replaced by Tomás Muniesa

Who