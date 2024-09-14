The iconic annual crossing of the Durango cyclists toward Mazatlanknown for its challenge and natural beauty along the Western Sierra Madrewas interrupted this year due to growing insecurity in the region.

The 137 participating cyclists, along with their companions, were advised by the National guard and the Mexican Army to return to Durangobefore the impossibility of guarantee his security on the way to the port of Sinaloa, according to the media outlet El Siglo de Durango.

An expected event

Every year, cycling groups from Durango and its surroundings prepare for months for This two-day touran opportunity to promote the sport and coexistenceIn this edition, the participants had planned to travel along the free Durango-Mazatlán highway, with a regular stop at the famous spot of Mexiquillo, where they usually rest before continuing their journey towards the Pearl of the Pacific. However, the situation of violence in the area forced the athletes to rethink their plans.

Cyclists. Photo published by El Siglo de Durango.

Forced return

The organizing committee of the route, Luna Bike, issued an official statement detailing the suspension of the event, following the recommendations of local authorities in El Salto, Durango, to preserve the safety of cyclists. Although some participants decided to continue their journey in motor vehicles, the majority opted to return, aware that they would lose the reservations they had made in Mazatlán.

“Due to the conditions prevailing between the states of Durango and Sinaloa, the decision was made to suspend the Dgo – Mzt Paseo,” reads the statement issued by the organizers.

Economic impact

The suspension of the cycling route not only affected the participants, but also the tourism service providers in the region. Places such as La Ciudad and the surrounding areas of El Salto, in the municipality of Pueblo Nuevo, reported an avalanche of cancellations of reservations in cabins and hotels, generating concern among the owners of these businesses.

“These types of events attract a lot of people, and the cancellation has significantly affected the local economy,” said one of the cyclists.

Insecurity in the Sierra

This is not the first time that insecurity in the region has affected recreational activities in the Sierra Madre Occidental. Warnings from state and federal authorities have been increasingly frequent, and on this occasion, groups of cyclists who were travelling separately were also detained and returned to their places of origin. The uncertainty in the area has raised concerns about the continuity of this type of event, which for years has been a symbol of unity and sport between the states of Durango and Sinaloa.

This unfortunate turn of events calls into question the realization of future editions of the traditional Durango-Mazatlán Route, unless safety conditions improve in the region, allowing cyclists to resume their journey to the long-awaited seaside destination.