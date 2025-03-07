There are many plane travelers who, when the aircraft plays land on the landing, They cannot suppress applause of recognition to the pilot to reward him for successfully carrying out the maneuver.

But now, a flight flight attendant has warned through a shared video in the Chinese social network Tiktok Why you should think twice to applaud.

Argentina Barbara Bacilieri, which has 4.8 million followers In Tiktok, he explains in the clip that the reason for his recommendation is simple: the danger has not passed at that time.

“Although some passengers They applaud when landingI do not recommend it, “says the flight assistant, who remembers that also, the pilot doesn’t even listen to the applause because the cabin door blocks the noise.

Barbara Bacilieri He insists that unexpected problems still occur once the plane is on the ground and remains in motion before stopping definitively.

The flight attendant explains that the passage is not exempt from suffering incidents As a brake failure, activation of emergency reverse or a tire burst.

“Applaud or not a personal choice”he adds, before remembering that every time a plane lands safely, it is a team effort that involves not only pilots, but also the cabin crew, air traffic controls and land staff.