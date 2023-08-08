In recent days, Marjorie Perkins, an 87-year-old American woman, has caused a stir on social networks after learning that thwarted a robbery at his home and offered cookies to the assailant.

The event took place in Brunswick, Maine, in the early hours of the morning of July 26, when heA woman was unexpectedly awakened by a young man who broke into her home and apparently threatened her with a knife.

(We recommend reading: Panic in London: a man was stabbed near the British Museum).

According to statements by the old woman to local media, around 2 in the morning she woke up and saw a man next to her bed who was without a shirt or pants and who later threatened to cut her.

Maine, in the United States, is a destination that is reborn in tourism. Photo: Kim Seng. Visit The USA

According to the ‘News Center Maine’ media, the woman skillfully managed to put a chair between the offender and herthus avoiding being injured with a sharp weapon that the young man apparently wielded, although he managed to hit her on the cheek and forehead.

After struggling, the man ran into the kitchen and mentioned that he was “very hungry”for which Perkins offered him a box of cookies with honey and peanut butter, two drinks and two tangerines, as he declared in an interview with the aforementioned medium.

(Also read: The Prosecutor’s Office will not negotiate with the alleged feminicide of Luz Mery Tristán, it will ask for the maximum penalty).

​

After the strange event the old woman called the emergency number, but while she was talking on the phone the intruder picked up her pants and left the scene, leaving the weapon, his shirt, shoes and a bottle that apparently contained an alcoholic beverage.

​

However, despite his escape, the assailant was found by the police, although no details of the accusations are known, since it would presumably be a minor.

(It may interest you: An old man shot a young thief who entered his house: “I gave him the opportunity to leave”).

The woman took advantage of the rise of her story to express to the local media her concern about insecurity, since she believes that criminals are no longer afraid of jail and that measures must be taken.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Also read in EL TIEMPO: