Boca and Nacional have everything at stake for this second leg match for the 2023 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. This comes after having drawn 0-0 in the first game of this series in which neither of the two teams He was able to set his pace and dominate the rival. Now, at La Bombonera, anything can happen for Xeneize with the support of its fans and the boost that it can give to the players of the Ribera team.
On the side of Jorge Almirón’s team, this week served to continue consolidating his idea within the squad but also to incorporate the reinforcements (Lucas Blondel, Lucas Janson, Edinson Cavani and Jorman Campuzano and Marcelo Saracchi despite the fact that the latter cannot play the Libertadores Cup). This duel against the Bag is key to what can happen in this second semester for Xeneize with the cup as the main objective.
ARCH: ROMERO – The owner of the Xeneize goal in this 2023 that has been very important so far in this Cup. He has a lot of experience in this type of instances.
DFC: FIGAL – One of the most regular this season and what better performance can he give with this new lineup from Almirón.
CB: VALDEZ – The Paraguayan returns to the starting eleven after being suspended for the first leg. He has to improve his level urgently.
CB: VALENTINI – You are establishing yourself in the First Division after having tried on several occasions. He looks quite confident in his game.
MD: ADVÍNCULA – The Peruvian was ahead in this scheme that allowed him to attack more but without neglecting his defensive position.
MC: P. FERNANDEZ – It will have the function of being the axis in the midfield with the aim of managing the times of the team. It will be the captain.
MC: MEDINA – He is going through the best moment of his career, being decisive in the team’s offense with key participation in certain goals.
MC: BOAT – The youth player has been changing position since the arrival of Almirón and now he will continue playing on the left wing but with more offensive vocation.
LI: FABRA – Like Advíncula, you will have more responsibilities in attack than in defense and that is something that can benefit you according to your conditions.
DC: CAVANI – El Matador will make his debut with the Xeneize jersey and hopes to show all his qualities from the start to live up to expectations.
DC: MERENTIEL – The Uruguayan is having a good present despite not seeing the back of the net regularly. A lot of sacrifice and claw for the forward Xeneize.
This is how the formation of Boca Juniors (3-5-2) would look like:
Goalkeeper: Rosemary
defenders: Figal, Valdez, Valentini
midfielders: Advíncula, P. Fernandez, Medina, Barco, Fabra
strikers: Cavani, Merentiel
The possible lineup of Nacional from Uruguay:
Goalkeeper: S. Ichazo
defenders: L. Lozano, D. Bocanegra, D. Polenta (c), G. Baéz
midfielders: Y. Rodríguez, D. Rodríguez, A. Trezza, D. Zabala, F. Fagundez
Forward: I. Ramirez
