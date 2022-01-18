welcome
Oil spill in Peru due to strong waves after eruption in TongaAn oil spill that has already been controlled occurred on Saturday on the beaches of the Peruvian province of Callao due to abnormal waves recorded after the volcanic eruption in Tonga, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported on Monday.
Sebastian David Garcia-Castro
The event was already controlled and occurred on beaches in the Peruvian province of Callao due to abnormal waves after the eruption in Tonga.
