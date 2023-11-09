Nielsen-Ferrari: all confirmed for 2024

Less than a week after the last round of the 2023 season held in Bahrain, the Ferrari has already laid the foundations for the next championship with official news: it is the contract renewal signed by Nicklas Nielsen for 2024, with the Danish driver who will maintain the role of official driver of the Maranello company in the various Endurance competitions, including the WEC. Consequently, the talent born in 1997 will continue his experience behind the wheel of the 499Pwith which he ranked 3rd in the Drivers’ World Championship together with Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina, all at the wheel of the AF Corse #50.

The results in 2023

A confirmation that came after an excellent championship, in which Nielsen contributed to the conquest of four podiums (Sebring, Portimao, Le Mans and Monza) and two pole position, one of which was also on the occasion of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Ferrari then triumphed with the #51 of Giovinazzi, Pier Guidi and Calado. In addition, in addition to taking part in some ELMS tests with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, Nielsen also conquered a victory in Barcelona in the GT World Challenge – Endurance Cup with Alessio Rovera and Robert Shwartzman at the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GT3: “I am very happy to have renewed the contract with Ferrari – declared the Dane – I think we’ve had some great seasons together, especially this year with the Hypercar, and I look forward to continuing this journey by continuing the development of the 499P ahead of the 2024 season“.

Coletta’s pride

The renewal of Nielsen, a two-time career winner in the LMGTE AM category (as well as a Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe) was welcomed positively by Antonello ColettaGlobal Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti at Ferrari: “Nicklas is a fast, young driver who grew up in the Ferrari family where, following his victory in the single-make championship, he won at least one international title in every season until 2022, before finishing in third position this year in the FIA ​​WEC Drivers’ standings . The renewal of his contract makes us proud“.