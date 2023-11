Naomi Biden alongside Joe Biden during their wedding in 2022 | Photo: Adam Schultz/ The White House/Wikimedia Commons

The United States Secret Service confirmed this Monday (13) that three individuals attempted to break into an official American government vehicle on Sunday night (12). The car, which according to Associated Press (AP)is used by Naomi Biden, granddaughter of the current US president, Joe Biden, was the target of the attack.

The incident occurred at around 11:58 pm (local time, 1:58 am on Monday in Brasília), in the Georgetown neighborhood, in Washington DC, the American capital. Secret Service agents caught three people breaking the window of the official vehicle, which was reportedly parked and unoccupied at the time. In response to the attack, a federal agent fired a few shots from his service weapon, but there were no reports of injuries. The criminals fled the scene in a red vehicle.

An official statement signed by Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the Secret Service, highlights that the attack did not pose a “threat to any protected person” and that the incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, in collaboration with the Secret Service itself.

Although it was not specified in the statement, Secret Service sources told AP that the agent in charge of repelling the attack was protecting Naomi Biden at the time of the incident. The source did not specify whether Naomi was present or nearby during the incident, but said the attacked vehicle was indeed empty.

The attack on the official car comes amid a significant 40% increase in crime rates in the American capital. Washington also faced a 98% increase in vehicle thefts last year, according to statistics released by local police. (With EFE Agency)