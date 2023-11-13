Home page World

Find out how the exciting finale of Joko and Klaa’s treasure hunt works, where the winner of one million euros will be revealed live.

Germany is in mystery fever: Where is the suitcase filled with one million euros that Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf hid? The grand finale on Tuesday evening will finally answer this question.

A week full of puzzles and excitement: the finale of Joko and Klaas’ treasure hunt has been decided

Joko and Klaas will be on Late Night Berlin with the winner of the puzzle from 11:10 p.m. © F. Kern/Future Image/Imago

Since the launch of their unique Treasure hunt by Joko and Klaas Last week, Joko and Klaas published a new puzzle every day at 8:15 p.m. on ProSieben. Each of these puzzles reveals numbers that, taken together, reveal the coordinates of the location of the hidden suitcase of money. The finder of the suitcase receives all the prize money. The possible locations of the suitcase according to puzzle 5 are revealed by Reddit users limited on a map been.

The final and decisive puzzle will be published on Tuesday evening. As soon as all the coordinates are known, Joko and Klaas will be ready for the big finale. If someone finds the suitcase, the person will be greeted by Joko and a live stream will broadcast the event. If the suitcase is found, the main program on ProSieben is interrupted for the live broadcast.

Winner of the treasure hunt will be shown for the first time on “Late Night Berlin” at 11:10 p.m

The lucky finder of the suitcase will then join Klaas on the show Late Night Berlin invited, which will be broadcast live at 11:10 p.m. According to Klaas, several scenarios were planned for the program in order to be able to react to different times when the suitcase was found. Despite the uncertainty about the exact time of the find, Klaas is optimistic and believes that the treasure hunt will be successfully completed by 11:59 p.m.

The finale of Joko and Klaas’ treasure hunt promises to be an exciting television event, full of excitement and surprises. Viewers can look forward to a unique live experience where the winner of the million will be revealed live on television.