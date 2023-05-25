Obituary | Tina Turner redefined rock singing long before anyone else

The superstardom of the late singer was born with the hard songs of British songwriters.

I rock history often remembers to mention how Jimi Hendrix created a direction for playing the electric guitar. Just as often, it’s worth reminding yourself how Tina Turner defined the sound of raw rock singing.

Especially when you want to emphasize that white rock music has its roots in black American music.

The tone of Tina Turner’s song, oozing with pent-up fury, came from the dark America of its time. On the one hand, from racism, but also from misogyny that crossed racial lines, which he was subjected to in his own relationship for years.

Husband and duo partner Ike Turner (back) was abusive.

It has been present throughout his career, and it didn’t go away even when, in middle age, Turner found a new rise in his career and eventually superstardom with the British songwriters.

The restless, exit-seeking feeling of the early recordings can also be heard in the 1984 smash hit What’s Love Got to Do with Itwhose arrangement is the whitest possible pop reggae.

However, Turner’s bitterly soulful vocal sound and the British songwriting tradition came together most beautifully that same year in the song Private Dancerwritten by Dire Straits lead singer and songwriter Mark Knopfler.

In Turner’s opinion, the story of a dancer who gladly accepts different currencies and credit cards did not tell about a prostitute, even though the lyrics of the song strongly refer to it. About Private Dancer over the years it has become a song describing Tina Turner’s own life.

In February 1985 at the ice rink in Helsinki.

Nothing however, the 1980s hit tube was not about a determined restoration of the old star’s reputation. What’s Love Got to Do with It was a stout piece that had been offered for nothing at first For Cliff Richardthen For Donna Summer and finally even to the 1981 Eurovision winner, Bucks Fizz.

Private Dancer too Mark Knopfler had originally made his own band for the record, until he realized that the text was not suitable for a man to sing.

With MIck Jagger at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Gala in New York 1989.

by Tina Turner the original fervor and raw edge of the song and on the other hand the melancholic warmth that came later have been imitated for decades. It’s been difficult, in the same way as replicating Jimi Hendrix’s electric guitar sound, but also equally futile.

Thus, echoes of Turner’s song could be heard in the voice use of distinctive rock singers of later generations, regardless of gender.

However, Tina Turner has probably given her most important inspiration to all those women who have made an effort to get out of a downward spiral into a decent life.