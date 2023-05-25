Lautaro, on his 100th and 101st goal for the Nerazzurri, awarded best player of the final: “Very happy because we have continued to win since the Scudetto two years ago, to bring trophies to this great club”

Do you remember the Taurus fast? After the goal against Lecce on 5 March, five games without finding the back of the net. It can stay there. But if your name is Lautaro Martinez, that’s too many. Because the best is always expected from those who have received so much from mother nature. Talent can’t stay caged for long. Here then is that on April 23 the Argentine returns to cheer. He does it with a goal against Castellani in Inter’s 3-0 win at Empoli. And then he never stops: two braces with Lazio and Verona, a goal against Sassuolo, two against Milan in the semi-finals of the Champions League, split equally between the two legs. Could he not leave his mark in the Italian Cup final? But please… The first goal against Fiorentina came from a through ball from Brozovic, a nice diagonal shot, something he has in his arsenal. He pulled the rabbit out of the cylinder with the second: a quick half shot on a pearl from Barella. Those were the 100th and 101st goals in the Nerazzurri shirt. See also Inter, do you remember Sanchez? France celebrates it and boos Messi

the words — “I’m honestly excited – Lautaro told Mediaset shortly after being awarded as the “man of the match” – I’m delighted because we’ve been winning since the Scudetto two years ago, bringing trophies to this great club. We have to continue. so, I wanted to raise another cup, because winning counts in this sport. The teammates were very good, we played badly in the first 15 ‘, then we approached the match as we should have done from the start and reversed the result. We are happy to have held the Cup in Milan. I want to continue like this, giving my contribution to the team to keep winning”.

World — There were those who feared that Lautaro had returned from Qatar with a full belly. After all, he had won the World Cup, he could have even been there. In April, the tarnishing of the Nerazzurri attack seemed to have involved him too. The Nerazzurri kept shooting on goal, but the ball didn’t want to enter. When the curse lifted, the dam opened. And Inter flew to the Champions League final. About ten days ago the “yes” also arrived with his Agustina, in great secrecy, a blitz in the Municipality of Milan to celebrate their union. All that’s missing is the icing on the cake, perhaps a goal in Istanbul on 10 June, but one that’s heavy and worth raising the Champions League. At that point he would really have nothing left to conquer, he would have the world at his feet. Fairy feet. See also Zhang and the big party with the team in the Stadium locker room. And now he wants to stay for the second star

