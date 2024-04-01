Tragedy late in the evening in Nuoro. Two boys aged 13 and 14, Patrick Zola and Ethan Romano, died following the collapse of the attic of a ruined house on the outskirts of the city. Most likely the two children were playing inside the building when the collapse occurred.

The alarm was apparently given by the mother of one of the two. The firefighters with the 118 medical staff and the police arrived on site.

The tragedy happened in via Pasquale Dessanay, in the Badu 'e Carros area of ​​Nuoro.

The disaster happened just before 8pm. The firefighters of the provincial command of Nuoro and the doctors of 118 arrived immediately on the scene. The intervention of the health workers was useless: the two boys extracted from the rubble by the firefighters were already without life.

It remains to be established why the two teenagers were inside that house. Law enforcement investigations are underway.

After the recovery, the magistrate on duty ordered the removal of the bodies, which were transferred to the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro to await the autopsy.