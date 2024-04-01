Two police from Colombia finished wounded and stripped of their belongings after a persecution of alleged thieves on the bustling city streets. The dramatic event occurred during the night of last Sunday, March 31, on the busy Circunvalar avenue in Bogota.

It all started when the uniformed received a distress call for a possible heist. Without hesitation, they chased the suspects along the avenue. However, They lost control of their motorcycle and fell abruptly on 43rd Street.

After the fall and while they were waiting for medical assistance, some unscrupulous individuals approached them and assaulted them. Authorities indicate that the police were They stripped their weapons by the assailants. Before they could react, the criminals fled.

Colonel Bibiana Valencia, inspection officer of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, urged the community to collaborate with information that could lead to the capture of those responsible.

The authorities also called for the return of the weapon if found, highlighting the importance of working together to maintain security in the city.

Behind the accidentthe police They were urgently transferred to the Santa Juliana Clinic to receive specialized medical care. Both had serious injuries, with one of them needing cardiovascular surgery and the other pending surgery on his upper extremities. With information from El Tiempo.