The leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Monday urged the acting president of the Spanish Government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, to call new elections in Spain for next January 14.



Núñez Feijóo met with Sánchez, candidate for head of Government, in the Congress of Deputies, Lower house of the Spanish Parliament where a date is pending to be set to vote on his investiture.

“The only solution is to consult the Spanish in elections,” the conservative leader said at a press conference. in reference to the fact that to achieve this investiture, Sánchez could grant an amnesty to those prosecuted for the unilateral declaration of independence in the region of Catalonia in 2017.

“If he is so sure of his change of opinion in favor of an amnesty, he should consult the Spaniards,” he stressed, because “it is a democratic regression and a massive electoral fraud (…). The amnesty does not fit in the Constitution “.

Likewise, he reiterated that The alternative to a Government with the support of the independence movement is State agreements between the PP and the socialist PSOE, the two parties with the most votes in the elections last July in Spain.

The acting president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, and the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The head of state, King Felipe VI, proposed Sánchez as a candidate for the investiture after Núñez Feijóo failed. which was previously proposed as the conservatives were the party with the most votes in July, but did not gain the necessary parliamentary support.

Sánchez, for his part, assures that he is counting on them, adding votes from leftist, nationalist and independentist formations, although from the latter it is noted that their support is conditional on this amnesty law and a self-determination referendum in Catalonia.

The date of January 14 is the foreseeable date for new elections based on the planned deadlines if a new Government is not achieved in Spain before November 27.

Demonstration in Barcelona to reject any concession to ERC and JxCat in the negotiation for the investiture of the next president of the Government of Spain.

This Sunday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Barcelona against the amnesty that the left is negotiating with the Catalan independence parties to obtain their indispensable support for Sánchez’s investiture as head of the Spanish government.

The protest, under the slogan “Not in my name: neither amnesty, nor self-determination”, was called by the anti-independence platform Catalan Civil Society, and was attended by the leader of the Popular Party (PP, conservatives), Alberto Núñez

Feijóo, and the head of the right-wing Vox formation, Santiago Abascal.

With chants of “No to the amnesty” and “Puigdemont to prison”, in reference to the former Catalan regional president and leader of the failed attempt to secede from Catalonia in 2017, some 50,000 protesters, according to the Urban Guard (and 300,000 according to the organizers), waved their Spanish flags along Barcelona’s central Paseo de Gracia.

