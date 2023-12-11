Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

In Rome, a local politician is bothered by the decorations on a Christmas tree. The discussions about “communism” are causing uproar throughout Italy.

Rome – As we all know, Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but in Rome the house blessing is apparently already going wrong in the run-up to Christmas. While in Germany everything revolves around whether there will be snow at Christmas, a discussion about a Christmas tree in Italy is causing a real scandal. At least if you believe the statements of the Italian politician Fabio Rampelli, for whom the tree will probably not be one of the most important sights in Rome.

Christmas tree in Rome causes scandal in Italy: “Not even in Moscow during the Soviet Union”

While the “ideological anger” following the renaming of an Italian ski resort has led to a storm of indignation, the source of Rampelli’s trouble is the Christmas tree on the Capitol in Rome. Especially that excessive The 63-year-old politician was impressed by the red star – but not in a positive way. Because the trained architect sees too much communism and too little Christmas in the decorations.

Therefore, the Fratelli d'Italia member wrote on Instagram accompanying the photo: “Incredible but true (capital letters). Only the metropolis of Rome, ruled by the Democratic Party, could choose a red star instead of a lace, a crystal ball, a silver or gold star or a bow. But that's not all. Instead, the politician goes one step further in his attack on the Roman Christmas tree. “Who knows which enlightened manager decided on this touch of 'originality'. “Not even in Moscow during the Soviet Union,” he continues in his tirade.

Italian politician attacks Roman Christmas tree: retaliation follows promptly

But what would a dispute in pre-Christmas Italy be without the right retaliation to put the crown on the Christmas construction scandal in Rome. On the one hand, there are more and more comments under the right-wing politician's post like “Oh sure, you wanted the star to be black” or “Santa Claus with the Marx beard and the red clothes” and on the other hand there was a reaction from another political camp don't wait long.

This is what delegate Cristina Michelelli wrote, according to La Republica: “It is unfortunate that a small red star in the decoration, also chosen by the company that supplied the tree, provoked a disproportionate reaction from a well-known figure on the Roman right who confused Christmas red with political reasons.”

Christmas tree in Rome causes controversy: “Give gifts only bags full of coal”

According to the Italian newspaper, another spike will follow immediately. “At this point, let's imagine that your Santa Claus will be dressed in black and his presents will only be sacks of coal to confirm his old comradely beliefs,” the politician further explained. “Beyond the irony, I remember it, on the contrary, for our community. Red is also the color of heart and passion, which has always warmed families’ homes during the Christmas holidays.”

However, it is uncertain whether the red star on the Christmas tree will spread further and become a political issue in the Italian capital. At least the dispute in the run-up to Christmas is causing a similar topic of discussion beyond the borders of Rome as the re-measurement of Italy's coast.