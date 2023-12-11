The transfer market has not yet opened, but several Liga MX clubs are already looking for the best reinforcements for their squads, and one of them is América. Regardless of whether they are champions or not, the Eagles board has the goal of closing several signings and having the best squad in the country by far, and one of the possible reinforcements on the table as we have informed you in 90min is the Mexican Gerardo Arteaga who could leave the ranks of Genk and return to Mexico,
But in addition to those from Coapa, four other Liga MX clubs also have it in the pipeline.
Fernando Esquivel advances, that in addition to América, a team that has already had contact with Gerardo, Chivas, Cruz Azul, Rayados de Monterrey and Tigres are interested in the possible signing of the left back.
More news on the transfer market
Currently in the ranks of Genk, Arteaga is not having a good time in Belgium. Since the beginning of the season, he has played little and it seems that adapting to living in the country has not been easy, which is why the man from the Mexican team would be willing to return to Liga MX especially because he does not have many options within Europe unlike in Mexico.
Beyond the fact that the tournament has not concluded, it is a fact that several Liga MX clubs have already begun their market movements since the next season will begin in the second week of January 2024 and it will be key to beat time. In fact, days before América and Tigres play the final the following Sunday, several clubs from the highest national football circuit will begin their preseason work.
