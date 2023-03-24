North Korea announced today that it has tested a nuclear submarine drone capable of generating radioactive tsunamis.a statement that raises doubts among the experts but which represents a new blow on the table in a tense panorama marked by the maneuvers in Seoul and Washington and the weapons tests in Pyongyang.

The North Korean media reported today that the regime tested this week in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un a new type of submarine drone or guided torpedo that when exploding is capable of causing gigantic waves of pollution just like the Russian system known as Poseidon.

The drone was deployed off North Korea’s northeast coast on Tuesday and “reached the target point in the waters of Hongwon Bay established as a simulated enemy port with its test warhead detonating underwater on Thursday afternoon,” the agency reported today. KCNA.

The mission of this weapon is to stealthily penetrate operational waters and cause a large-scale radioactive tsunami.

The device, which exploded “after sailing at a depth of 80 to 150 meters following an oval course and eight in the East Sea (name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas) for 59 hours and 12 minutes,” was has tested coinciding with the big maneuvers that Seoul and Washington are carrying out these days in the south of the peninsula.

“The mission of this weapon is to stealthily penetrate operational waters and cause a large-scale radioactive tsunami through an underwater detonation that destroys naval strike groups and the enemy’s main operational ports,” the KCNA text explained.

TERRIBLE ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE



In addition to destroying fleets and infrastructure, this type of weaponry has the capacity to cause terrible damage to coastal regions, which would remain highly polluted for at least several decades both inland and in the surrounding waters.

According to the text, the weapon, dubbed the “Haeil Nuclear Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (Tsunami in Korean)”, began to be developed in 2012 and, after subjecting it to 50 tests of different types (29 of which were in the presence of kim jong un), its operational deployment was decided at the plenary session of the Workers’ Party held in December of last year.

KCNA today released four photos of the underwater drone test showing an underwater silhouette and an explosion near the sea surface, and two other images of Kim in front of the unmanned submersible in a covered warehouse whose location has been revealed. unknown.

North Korean leader Kim Jon-un supervised the ballistics test.

Many analysts doubt in any case the regime’s claim – which ensures that the drone navigated underwater for two and a half days – given the high complexity such a system requires.

Russia says it already has its Poseidon nuclear submarine drones deployed and in operational conditions for just a few months, although the enormous secrecy with which they have been developed for years prevents knowing more details about this type of weapon.

It is known, for example, that the Poseidon requires nuclear propulsion – a capability Pyongyang lacks – to enable truly successful deployment and infiltration.

Yoon Warns Pyongyang



Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea.

For his part, he South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeolsaid today that North Korea “will pay for its reckless provocations” and said that Seoul will strengthen the so-called three-axis system, which includes anti-missile defenses, a pre-emptive strike platform and plans to decapitate the regime.

Pyongyang, which said it would harshly respond to the great spring maneuvers of the allies and which has carried out half a dozen missile launches in the last two weeks, has taken advantage of the celebration of these maneuvers in Seoul and Washington to announce the tests of this new type of weaponry.

The peninsula is experiencing a historic level of tension after 2022 in which the regime, which has rejected offers to return to dialogue, carried out a record number of weapons tests and in which the allies once again carried out large maneuvers and deployed aircraft carriers nuclear powered or US strategic bombers on the peninsula.

EFE

