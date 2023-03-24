Germany | Media: A man drove into people in the airport parking garage in Cologne, several injured

According to German media, several people have been injured.

Male is suspected of deliberately driving a car into people in the Cologne-Bonn airport parking lot on Friday morning, German media reports.

For example, the German newspaper Bild writes that the man had deliberately driven into people and cars in the parking garage. Bild writes that the 57-year-old suspect is suspected of having mental health problems.

According to the media, several people have been injured. The quality and severity of the injuries were not immediately known.

However, according to the police, no one’s life is in danger. Der Spiegel according to the report, the injuries are mainly minor.

Two police officers were also injured.

Bildin according to the man resisted arrest.

According to Bild, the suspect has been taken to hospital, where his mental state is being assessed.

“He apparently aimed his drive at several cars and pedestrians, but they were probably able to avoid him,” a police spokesman said, according to Der Spiegel.

“We are currently talking about several injured people.”