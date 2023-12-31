The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has said at the end of an important plenary session of the single party that he rules out any type of reconciliation or unification with the South and that his regime will launch three more satellites in 2024 to be able to better monitor military movements in its territory. environment, state media reported today.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he does not consider Seoul as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification, saying the neighboring country “has declared the North as its main enemy, so the party has come to the conclusion that unification is not possible“, he stated in statements collected by the state agency KCNA.

South Korea has declared us its main enemy and colluded with foreign forces

Kim said there must be a “fundamental change” in dealing with South Korea, adding that inter-Korean relations have become those of “two hostile countries” or “countries in a state of combat.”

“We should not make the mistake of considering them as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification, as South Korea has declared us its main enemy and colluded with foreign forces while seeking the collapse of our regime and unification by absorption,” he added. Kim.

At last year's party plenary meeting, Kim called South Korea an “undoubted enemy” and called for an “exponential” increase in the country's nuclear arsenal and the development of tactical nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang announces new spy satellites and more weapons

This Sunday, the secretive country also announced that it intends to launch three more spy satellites in 2024, according to state media, after the first successful launch by Pyongyang in November.

The North Korean leader established this objective at the conclusion of an important five-day plenary meeting of his party the day before, as detailed today by the North Korean state agency KCNA.

“Based on the experience of the successful launch and operation of the first spy satellite in 2023 in the space development sector, the task of launching three more spy satellites in 2024 was revealed and comprehensive measures to stimulate the development of intelligence technology were discussed. space science,” KCNA noted.

The North's announcement comes after they said in November that they had put their first spy satellite into orbit, and that according to Pyongyang, it has already taken images of US military installations in San Diego and Japan, as well as the Suez Canal in Egypt, among others. others.

North Korea, which has said it has also taken images of US military bases on the island of Guam, has not yet shown any photos obtained by its new satellite, launched into orbit on November 21.

At the end of the five-day meeting, the North Korean leader also highlighted the importance of strengthening the country's military capabilities and “developing powerful unmanned armed equipment and electronic warfare means” in a bid to better implement its key defense projects.

“We need to respond quickly to a possible nuclear crisis and mobilize all physical means, including nuclear force, in an attempt to accelerate preparations for the grand event of bringing the entire territory of South Korea under our control,” Kim said.

North Korea closes 2023 after having displayed its military muscle with several weapons innovations (a nuclear torpedo, a submarine with the capacity to launch several ballistic missiles, its first spy satellite or its first solid fuel ICBM).

To this we must add that Pyongyang has chosen to strengthen its ties with Beijing and Moscow, which have vetoed new sanctions against the regime and seem to provide it with certain security guarantees in a global framework marked by the wars in Israel and Ukraine and the growing acrimony between autocracies and states that consider themselves democratic.

EFE