Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, offered his condolences on the death of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi, during his Highness’s visit to the funeral council in the city of Al Ain.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and his relatives, praying to the Almighty God to cover him with His vast mercy, dwell him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.

His Highness the President of the State praised the deceased’s exploits and his career of giving, during which he served his country and society with dedication and sincerity over decades.

During the offering of condolences, His Highness the President was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office.