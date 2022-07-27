Talpa’s online channel VoetbalTV does not have to pay a fine for violating privacy rules. The Dutch Data Protection Authority had decided in 2020 that the channel had to pay an amount of 575,000 euros, but that was reversed on Wednesday by the Council of State, the highest administrative court. The court ruled that the privacy supervisor imposed the fine “on incorrect grounds”.

Talpa had already been proved right before the court in Utrecht. The Dutch Data Protection Authority had appealed against this. But was again proven wrong.

The fine, imposed in 2019, had far-reaching consequences. The KNVB and Talpa no longer saw the prospect of continuing, despite successful tests at about 150 football clubs. They had installed camera systems along the fields to automatically record and broadcast matches via the VoetbalTV app and on their own websites.

‘Commercial objective’

John de Mol devised TV programs with the images, but they were never made at SBS6 or Veronica because of the problems with the privacy watchdog AP. He stated that VoetbalTV, mainly because of Talpa’s plans, had a purely commercial objective. That can never be a ‘legitimate interest’, the AP said under the GDPR privacy law. So players were not allowed to be recognizable in the picture, or they had to give permission first. See also Gas supply The Linkosuo bakery is already preparing to close the gas tap: "Next week we will put the whistles in the bag if we don't get gas"

It is impossible to always ask players, referees and the public for permission, VoetbalTV said. So Talpa and KNVB pulled the plug. At the beginning of 2021, the two shareholders silently lifted the bankruptcy of VoetbalTV. That was possible because Talpa and the KNVB canceled their own claims of several million euros.

Restart Football TV?

The final win in the lawsuit means that VoetbalTV can become active again. Talpa and the KNVB have been making preparations for this to date. Staff have now left. Director Maarten Hoffer became director at the Basketball Association. “But I am very happy with the judge’s decision. We have worked hard with VoetbalTV to offer players, supporters and family something extra. That should never have been thwarted by the AP in this way.”