Available starting today, the Rebirth of the Dead mode from Call of Duty: Warzone was presented with a spectacular trailer narrative that once again emphasizes the horror component of this genre of content for the Activision series.

Pending the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.00, which should take place towards the end of the year, the battle royale therefore continues to receive updates, in this case with a variant of the 40-player mini royale.

“Operators will have to explore a haunted, misty version of Rebirth Island; whoever is defeated will return to the battlefield as a zombie,” the official website reads. “These zombies, however, are not the usual slaughter fodder to unlock camouflages. Player-controlled zombies are endowed with a range of abilities that should not be underestimated.”

“As in previous versions of Zombie Royale, zombies who kill an Operator get syringes containing the antidote for their condition. Zombies who consume four syringes can return to the field as Operators.”

“In Rebirth of the Dead, you can find individual syringes in stock crates, medicine drops and at purchasing stations. Yes, zombies can open stock crates. This also applies to Return stock crates and even the stock crates. doors; to open the Launch boxes, on the other hand, an operator will be required. “

“Additionally, single syringes will also be visible through obstacles, such as walls and other coverings, making them easier to spot even in poor visibility conditions. The zombies will get two syringes for every human operator eliminated.”

“In the event that the operator is eliminated with a finisher, the zombie will get four syringes instead. Humiliate your prey and you can immediately come back to life.”