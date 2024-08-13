According to Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, Nintendo Switch 2 Won’t Come Out Until Next Fiscal Yearwhich will launch on April 1, 2025, and some developers have expressed their wish that the launch will not take too long to arrive.

“None of the developers I spoke to expect the new Nintendo console to arrive during this fiscal year, in fact he was told not to expect a launch before April 2025“, Dring said on a podcast.

“Several people I’ve spoken to are hoping the console will make its debut between April and Mayor at least in the first part of the year and not towards the end”, concluded the director of GamesIndustry.biz.