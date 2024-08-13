A new gossip is literally depopulating in the last few hours and it would see two much-loved comedians as protagonists. Virginia Raffaele and Checco Zalone They were caught entering and exiting the same building.

Virginia Raffaele and Checco Zalone

What are they hiding from us?

Virginia Raffaele and Checco Zalone are together

There has been a rumor circulating for some time that Virginia Raffaele and Checco Zalone they would be a couple. The two, who in life are actors and comedians, they were often caught in suspicious and very intimate attitudes.

Checco Zalone

One of the first to inflame the gossip about this story was none other than Fabrizio Corona who had published the news that saw a relationship between the two. Raffaele had however denied every statement, as the two have always described themselves as great friends.

But now everything could have taken on a different dynamic, as Checco Zalone has ended his relationship with Mariangela Eboli, with whom he had two daughters. Perhaps, now, the two will be able to make their relationship official, assuming that it really exists.

The two comedians caught together in the same building

Apparently the icing on the cake would be a gossip which would see the two comedians enter and exit the same doorThe two were caught on several occasions while entering and exiting a door of the Monti district.

Virginia Raphael

Obviously this does not mean they must be a couple, but it does seem strange that they usually frequent the same building while in public they very rarely appear together. At the moment, however, this news remains simple indiscretionas neither of them wanted to make it official or even deny this rumor.

The portal of Dagospia However, he would have declared the existence of a real relationship between the two actors, who, perhaps, will maintain the secret for a little while longer. There are even those who say that Checco Zalone’s relationship faded away precisely because of Virginia Raphael. The comedian, however, has always declared that the crisis with Mariangela had already started some time before.